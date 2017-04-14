General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren comfortable switching systems

Dejan Lovren in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren says that the team can cope switching systems under manager Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has insisted that he and his teammates can cope playing in different systems for manager Jurgen Klopp.

At the weekend, the manager reverted to a back three for the trip to the bet365 Stadium, where the Reds came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Stoke City.

Lovren, Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan were selected to marshall the back, and now the former has discussed how his teammates adapt.

"Whether you have three or four at the back, in the end you're still a defender" Lovren told the club's official website. "Everyone knows it's a totally different system than when you have four at the back. Sometimes when you have three it can be better, because when you're attacking you have three guys defending.

"But if you don't understand well the situations [that come from playing three at the back], I think you also need to have the time to train on the pitch. I think we did it quite well against Stoke and not quite so well in the last five minutes against Bournemouth, but like I said, everyone knows what we need to do and I think we're ready for everything."

Ahead of this weekend's match against West Bromwich Albion, Liverpool sit third in the Premier League table, six points within the Champions League spots with six games left to play.

Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Tony Pulis, manager of West Bromwich Albion points as Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion at Anfield on December 13, 2015 in Liverpool, England.
 Dejan Lovren in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp serves up some side-eye on September 24, 2016
