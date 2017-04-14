Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren says that the team can cope switching systems under manager Jurgen Klopp.

At the weekend, the manager reverted to a back three for the trip to the bet365 Stadium, where the Reds came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Stoke City.

Lovren, Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan were selected to marshall the back, and now the former has discussed how his teammates adapt.

"Whether you have three or four at the back, in the end you're still a defender" Lovren told the club's official website. "Everyone knows it's a totally different system than when you have four at the back. Sometimes when you have three it can be better, because when you're attacking you have three guys defending.

"But if you don't understand well the situations [that come from playing three at the back], I think you also need to have the time to train on the pitch. I think we did it quite well against Stoke and not quite so well in the last five minutes against Bournemouth, but like I said, everyone knows what we need to do and I think we're ready for everything."

Ahead of this weekend's match against West Bromwich Albion, Liverpool sit third in the Premier League table, six points within the Champions League spots with six games left to play.