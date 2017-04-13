Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provides an update on the fitness of Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana, revealing that both players are still not ready for a return.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he does not expect to have Adam Lallana or Jordan Henderson back in his squad for Liverpool's upcoming games against West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace.

Reds skipper Henderson has been absent for his side's last seven matches with a foot complaint, while key midfield man Lallana's thigh strain has kept him out for three games.

Both players have spent time in the United States receiving treatment in order to get them up to speed ready for the final run-in, but Klopp admits that it is not easy to predict when they will return back to full fitness.

"[They are] better, but not good enough for the weekend," he told reporters. "With Jordan, it was clear from the beginning that it's not a fixed time until he is back. We have to wait until he feels absolutely nothing, that's how it is. That's what we are still waiting for.

"In all of what he is doing at the moment, he feels nothing, but we have to make steps still, steps to go so that he can be part of team training.

"With Adam, it is a little bit easier to say. I am pretty sure after the Crystal Palace game, he will probably be in normal training and that means then [for Watford] he is in the squad or we can think about him then.

"For the Watford game again, with Jordan it could be next week in training, could be the week after, but I think we are in a good way with him also. Everything will be good and I am pretty sure he will have a few games in this season."

Henderson has featured 24 times for Liverpool in the Premier League this season, while Lallana has managed 27 top-flight outings.