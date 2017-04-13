Jurgen Klopp rules Adam Lallana, Jordan Henderson out of next two games

Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson (L) celebrates with Liverpool's English midfielder Adam Lallana (R) after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion at Anfield in Li
© Getty Images
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provides an update on the fitness of Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana, revealing that both players are still not ready for a return.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 16:21 UK

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he does not expect to have Adam Lallana or Jordan Henderson back in his squad for Liverpool's upcoming games against West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace.

Reds skipper Henderson has been absent for his side's last seven matches with a foot complaint, while key midfield man Lallana's thigh strain has kept him out for three games.

Both players have spent time in the United States receiving treatment in order to get them up to speed ready for the final run-in, but Klopp admits that it is not easy to predict when they will return back to full fitness.

"[They are] better, but not good enough for the weekend," he told reporters. "With Jordan, it was clear from the beginning that it's not a fixed time until he is back. We have to wait until he feels absolutely nothing, that's how it is. That's what we are still waiting for.

"In all of what he is doing at the moment, he feels nothing, but we have to make steps still, steps to go so that he can be part of team training.

"With Adam, it is a little bit easier to say. I am pretty sure after the Crystal Palace game, he will probably be in normal training and that means then [for Watford] he is in the squad or we can think about him then.

"For the Watford game again, with Jordan it could be next week in training, could be the week after, but I think we are in a good way with him also. Everything will be good and I am pretty sure he will have a few games in this season."

Henderson has featured 24 times for Liverpool in the Premier League this season, while Lallana has managed 27 top-flight outings.

Sadio Mane in action for Liverpool on August 6, 2016
Read Next:
Klopp worried about long-term Mane layoff
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Adam Lallana, Jordan Henderson, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp serves up some side-eye on September 24, 2016
Jurgen Klopp "was really scared" for Borussia Dortmund players
 Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson (L) celebrates with Liverpool's English midfielder Adam Lallana (R) after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion at Anfield in Li
Jurgen Klopp rules Adam Lallana, Jordan Henderson out of next two games
 Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Jurgen Klopp surprised by Sadio Mane's PFA Player of the Year omission
Klopp: 'Only CL qualification will do'West Brom to launch bid for Liverpool defender?Mane vows to return "better than before"Liverpool 'not put off by £35m Chamberlain price'Gerrard 'to manage Liverpool Under-18s'
Italian giants to target Liverpool defender?Monaco to rival PL clubs for Belgian star?Sadio Mane set for knee surgery on TuesdayLiverpool announce May friendly in SydneyMamadou Sakho: 'My future down to Klopp'
> Liverpool Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 