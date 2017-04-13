General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp surprised by Sadio Mane's PFA Player of the Year omission

Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Jurgen Klopp is unsure why Sadio Mane was not included on the shortlist for the PFA Player of the Year Award, but admits that those who made the cut "are all good".
Last Updated: Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 12:44 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted to being 'a little surprised' by forward Sadio Mane's absence from the PFA Player of the Year shortlist.

The Senegal international has played a vital role in the Reds' charge for the Premier League top four this season, contributing directly to 18 goals - 13 of his own and a further five assists.

Mane missed out on the cut for the six-man shortlist, however, which includes Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante.

Told that the former Southampton ace is not in the running for the accolade, Klopp repsonded: "He isn't? Who makes this nomination?"

After being told of the six nominees, the German added: "They are all good players. A few players could have been nominated. It is a little surprising [about Mane's omission]."

Mane will play no further part in Liverpool's season after injuring his knee in the recent Merseyside derby win over Everton.

Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Hazard, Kante among PFA award nominees
