Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted to being 'a little surprised' by forward Sadio Mane's absence from the PFA Player of the Year shortlist.

The Senegal international has played a vital role in the Reds' charge for the Premier League top four this season, contributing directly to 18 goals - 13 of his own and a further five assists.

Mane missed out on the cut for the six-man shortlist, however, which includes Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante.

Told that the former Southampton ace is not in the running for the accolade, Klopp repsonded: "He isn't? Who makes this nomination?"

After being told of the six nominees, the German added: "They are all good players. A few players could have been nominated. It is a little surprising [about Mane's omission]."

Mane will play no further part in Liverpool's season after injuring his knee in the recent Merseyside derby win over Everton.