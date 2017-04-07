Jurgen Klopp: 'Sadio Mane is out for the rest of the season'

Sadio Mane in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirms that Sadio Mane is likely to undergo surgery on a knee injury and will be sidelined until next season.
Last Updated: Friday, April 7, 2017 at 12:58 UK

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that winger Sadio Mane will be out for the rest of the season.

The Senegal international sustained a knee injury in the 3-1 victory over Merseyside rivals Everton at Anfield on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Mane posted a picture of himself on social media wearing a knee brace, and Klopp has now admitted the 24-year-old will not feature again this campaign.

"We're pretty sure he will require surgery, we're not sure when that will be, but it's clear his season is over," the Liverpool boss told reporters on Friday.

"It will be pretty much impossible for him to play again this season. He'll have a long break until next season.

"That's what I expected. I thought he was lucky not more happened. He will be ready for the next season. That's the only good news."

Mane has scored 13 goals since joining Liverpool from Southampton for £34m last summer.

Sadio Mane in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Sadio Mane provides injury update
