Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirms that Sadio Mane is likely to undergo surgery on a knee injury and will be sidelined until next season.

The Senegal international sustained a knee injury in the 3-1 victory over Merseyside rivals Everton at Anfield on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Mane posted a picture of himself on social media wearing a knee brace, and Klopp has now admitted the 24-year-old will not feature again this campaign.

"We're pretty sure he will require surgery, we're not sure when that will be, but it's clear his season is over," the Liverpool boss told reporters on Friday.

"It will be pretty much impossible for him to play again this season. He'll have a long break until next season.

"That's what I expected. I thought he was lucky not more happened. He will be ready for the next season. That's the only good news."

Mane has scored 13 goals since joining Liverpool from Southampton for £34m last summer.