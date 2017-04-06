Robert Lewandowski calms injury fears

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski insists that "everything is fine" amid suggestions of a hamstring problem.
Thursday, April 6, 2017

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has insisted that "everything is fine" amid suggestions that the Polish international could be heading for a spell on the sidelines.

The 28-year-old, who has scored 36 times in all competitions for Bayern this season, was forced out of a training session on Thursday after reportedly over-stretching his hamstring.

It had been feared that the centre-forward would miss Bayern's Bundesliga clash with Borussia Dortmund this weekend, in addition to the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid next week.

Lewandowski, however, has taken to social media site Twitter to confirm that he "will be ready" for the pivotal period of the campaign.

Lewandowski has now scored 103 times in 139 appearances for Bayern since joining the 26-time German champions from Dortmund in the summer of 2014.

Robert Lewandowski in action during the Champions League round-of-16 second leg between Bayern Munich and Juventus on March 16, 2016

