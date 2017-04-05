Apr 5, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Bournemouth
 

Liverpool's Emre Can has "full body bruise" but could be fit for Bournemouth game

Emre Can in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes that Emre Can will be fit to face Bournemouth despite having a "full body bruise".
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that midfielder Emre Can will be fit to face Bournemouth in tonight's game, despite having a "full body bruise" after Saturday's Merseyside derby.

The Germany international suffered back and knee problems during a very physical clash against Everton, which ended in a 3-1 victory for the Reds at Anfield.

Joel Matip also picked up a knock during the game, but Klopp believes that he too could be in the squad for the visit of the Cherries.

"Emre has kind of a full body bruise. Everywhere," the manager told the club's official website. "We left him out [of training] on Monday because he had back pain, knee pain. Nothing serious, thank God. Really, he has knocks everywhere. I hope he will be fit.

"Joel had a little bit of a back problem or two. He saw the doctor before training so we will see. He should be okay."

Liverpool can extend their unbeaten Premier League run to five games if they avoid defeat this evening.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
> Liverpool Homepage



