Steven Defour faces a fitness test ahead of Burnley's Premier League trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday, according to manager Sean Dyche.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has suggested that Steven Defour faces a fitness test ahead of Burnley's Premier League trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The Belgium midfielder suffered a knock in Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Stoke City, a match that had seen the 28-year-old make his first start in more than two months after a hamstring injury.

Dyche told reporters on Thursday: "I took him off early in the second half because he got a knock just above his knee on his thigh.

"We are having that checked out. We don't think it is too serious but he hasn't managed to train today."

The Clarets currently sit 14th in the Premier League table, seven points clear of the relegation zone.