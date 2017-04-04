Apr 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
1-0
StokeStoke City
Boyd (58')
Ward (24'), Barton (30'), Boyd (90')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Adam (76'), Martins Indi (88')

Result: Burnley ease relegation fears with slender victory over Stoke City

George Boyd in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Burnley end a winless run of seven Premier League games by defeating Stoke City 1-0 at Turf Moor.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 22:06 UK

Burnley can breathe a sigh of relief after winning their first Premier League game since February in the form of a slender 1-0 triumph over Stoke City at Turf Moor.

Sean Dyche's side went seven top-flight matches without a win, but the pressure of relegation has been eased as the club move eight points clear of the drop thanks to George Boyd's second-half goal.

Neither side took a stronghold of the game in the early stages, with both having spatters of attacks but nobody causing much of a threat in the final third.

Marko Arnautovic had early calls for a penalty denied after his long-range effort struck Ben Mee, but referee Kevin Friend made the right decision as the ball had in fact hit his shoulder.

At the other end, Mee came close to breaking the deadlock when he got on the end of Steven Defour's cross before heading the ball towards goal, but keeper Lee Grant saved at his near post.

Arnautovic squandered a big opportunity to nudge the Potters ahead when Saido Berahino played him through on goal, but the Austrian's first touch was too heavy, which allowed Tom Heaton to race off his line and scoop up the ball.

The visitors looked threatening on the break, and they almost scored from one move after Arnautovic's shot got deflected for a corner.

As the ball was whipped in from the flag, Charlie Adam connected at the near post, but his header was stopped by Heaton, who was the busier of the two keepers in the first half.

Adam tried another approach as he charged forward before unleashing a 35-yard powerful shot, but he did little to trouble the Burnley keeper as the ball was hit directly at him.

After the break, Stoke jumped out of the blocks and could have gone ahead through Adam, who scuffed two attempts - one from on the edge of the penalty area and one from inside.

Arnautovic also came close when Mee's failed clearance allowed the Austrian to get a header away, but he executed it poorly as the ball fell wide.

The breakthrough was made in the 58th minute when Jeff Hendrick's individual run down the left flank ended with him sending a low cross across goal, where Boyd was placed to slot home.

Burnley were lifted by the goal and Hendrick almost nabbed one of his own when his first-time volley was directed towards the bottom corner.

The ball was deflected off Ryan Shawcross, but as a result, the sting was taken out of the pace and Grant was able to scramble across his goal to gather.

In the closing stages of the encounter, Burnley camped themselves in their own half in a bid to hold on to their lead, and they were able to do so as Stoke failed to nab an equaliser.

The Potters have now suffered three defeats on the trot, and as a result drop to 11th in the table, while Burnley move up to 12th with seven games left to play.

Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross in action during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Read Next:
Ryan Shawcross demands Stoke reaction
>
View our homepages for Marko Arnautovic, Ben Mee, Kevin Friend, Steven Defour, Lee Grant, Saido Berahino, Tom Heaton, Charlie Adam, Jeff Hendrick, Ryan Shawcross, Sean Dyche, George Boyd, Football
Your Comments
More Burnley News
George Boyd in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Burnley ease relegation fears with slender victory over Stoke City
 Burnley manager Sean Dyche gesticulates in the match against Chelsea on February 12, 2017
Live Commentary: Burnley 1-0 Stoke City - as it happened
 Burnley's Matthew Lowton in action against Chelsea on February 12, 2017
Matt Lowton pens new three-and-a-half-year deal at Burnley
Team News: Burnley boosted by Defour returnMichael Keane 'calm' amid transfer talkTrippier backs Burnley to remain in top flightDyche: 'Burnley don't have a points target'Ryan Shawcross demands Stoke reaction
Dyche: 'Burnley ready for relegation fight'Pochettino: 'We deserved win over Burnley'Result: Spurs beat Burnley to close gap on ChelseaTeam News: Janssen up front for SpursLive Commentary: Burnley 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
> Burnley Homepage
More Stoke City News
George Boyd in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Burnley ease relegation fears with slender victory over Stoke City
 Burnley manager Sean Dyche gesticulates in the match against Chelsea on February 12, 2017
Live Commentary: Burnley 1-0 Stoke City - as it happened
 Steven Defour in action for Burnley on September 17, 2016
Team News: Burnley boosted by Steven Defour return
Hughes: 'Stoke carrying knocks from weekend'PL trio target move for Wilfried Bony?Ryan Shawcross demands Stoke reactionResult: Ndidi, Vardy fire Shakespeare into history booksTeam News: One change for Leicester
Live Commentary: Leicester 2-0 Stoke - as it happenedHughes plays down Whelan, Allen bust-upShakespeare urges Leicester "humility"Wes Morgan to miss Stoke City clashHughes: 'Shaqiri out of Leicester game'
> Stoke City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Watford30107133648-1237
10Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
11Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
12Burnley31105163244-1235
13Southampton2897123336-334
14Bournemouth3097144254-1234
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 