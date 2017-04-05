Jurgen Klopp believes that Liverpool should be like Chelsea in seeing games out following the Reds' 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp has urged his Liverpool players to be more like Chelsea in hanging on to leads as they bid to seal Champions League qualification.

The Reds are third in the Premier League but only six points ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal, who have two matches in hand, after an 87th-minute equaliser from Joshua King earned Bournemouth a 2-2 draw at Anfield on Wednesday.

Klopp believes that his charges ought to follow the example of Chelsea, who have dropped just eight points from winning positions this season compared to the Reds, who have dropped 15.

"Probably [if it was] Chelsea, for example, the opponent would not have the ball three times in the last 20 minutes I think," Klopp told Sky Sports News.

"Yes, we don't have this experience. Probably you need things like last night to get more experience than this, even though [the result] was not that good.

"On the other hand, we've probably still scored the most goals in the Premier League so far, so it's part of the game that we try to create moments all the time. We have to get more experience in this, for sure."

Up next for Liverpool is an away fixture at Stoke City on Saturday.