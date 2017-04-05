Apr 5, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
2-2
Bournemouth
Coutinho (40'), Origi (59')
Leiva (29')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Afobe (7'), King (87')
Fraser (91')

Jurgen Klopp explains Philippe Coutinho substitution

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that he substituted Philippe Coutinho during their 2-2 draw with Bournemouth because of illness.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 10:11 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that the substitution of Philippe Coutinho was not the reason for his side only drawing 2-2 with Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Coutinho had helped give the Merseyside giants a 2-1 advantage before he was withdrawn by Klopp due to illness but rather than make a like-for-like change, the Liverpool boss introduced Joel Matip.

Bournemouth went on to net a late equaliser at Anfield, but Klopp has insisted that the alteration was not directly responsible for his team failing to see out the game.

The 49-year-old told Sky Sports News: "He was the best player on the pitch, but he felt sick. Hopefully he is not really ill. That didn't help the game.

"It was too early for Daniel [Sturridge] at this time in the game. He has only trained once with the team and it was a really intense game. Divock was really good so to bring on a second striker at that moment didn't feel right. We wanted to defend the result but counter as well. We are a bit more experienced in this.

"It was not because of the system that we drew, it was after a set piece, whichever system you play you have to defend this better."

Liverpool hold a six-point advantage in the race for a top-four place in the table, but both Arsenal and Manchester United have two games in hand.

Emre Can in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 2-2 Bournemouth - as it happened
Live Commentary: Liverpool 2-2 Bournemouth - as it happened
 Jurgen Klopp explains Philippe Coutinho substitution
Jurgen Klopp explains Philippe Coutinho substitution
 Result: Liverpool pegged back by Bournemouth at Anfield
Result: Liverpool pegged back by Bournemouth at Anfield
