Apr 5, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
2-1
Man CityManchester City
Hazard (10', 35')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Aguero (26')

Antonio Conte explains half-time change as Chelsea beat Manchester City

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says that it was a "tactical" decision to introduce Nemanja Matic for Kurt Zouma during his side's 2-1 win over Manchester City.
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has claimed that his side "controlled" their game with Manchester City after he introduced Nemanja Matic in place of Kurt Zouma at half time.

The Blues had led an open match by a 2-1 scoreline at the break before Conte shuffled his pack, putting Cesar Azpilicueta into defence, Pedro to right wing-back, Matic into midfield and Cesc Fabregas closer to Eden Hazard and Diego Costa.

Zouma had been making his first league start of the season, but Conte wanted to stress that he only made changes to try to see out the remainder of the match.

The 47-year-old told reporters: "I think Kurt played a really good game but the substitution was tactical because in the first half we were suffering a lot in midfield and they were finding spaces between the lines, so I wanted to reinforce the midfield with Matic, bring Azpi into his position and play Pedro as wing-back.

"It was more offensive because your wing-back is more of a winger than a defender. In the second half we had more balance and didn't give them chances to score. We controlled the game well."

The triumph for Chelsea ensured that they maintained their seven-point lead at the top of the standings.

Kurt Zouma of Chelsea in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 