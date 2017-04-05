Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany claims that his side "dominated" during their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany has said that his side can be pleased with their performance in the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

City created a number of chances at Stamford Bridge, but a double from Eden Hazard - with one shot deflecting off Kompany and going into the net - proved enough for the home team to prevail in West London.

However, Kompany - who was making his first start since November - feels that City "dominated" the match and deserved at least a share of the spoils.

The 30-year-old is quoted by the club's official website as saying: "Obviously, we are not happy but I can't say I'm disappointed with the performance. We are disappointed we couldn't win the game.

"Other than that, it was a good performance. Physically, we stood up to the challenge and we dominated the game.

"You have to give credit to Chelsea - they defended well, they are solid and they really don't need a lot of chances to score a goal."

City now sit 14 points adrift of the leaders, with Pep Guardiola now likely to focus his attentions on trying to claim a top-four spot.