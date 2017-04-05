Apr 5, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
2-1
Man CityManchester City
Hazard (10', 35')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Aguero (26')

Vincent Kompany: 'Manchester City dominated game against Chelsea'

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany warms up before his side's Premier League match against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany claims that his side "dominated" during their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 09:44 UK

Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany has said that his side can be pleased with their performance in the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

City created a number of chances at Stamford Bridge, but a double from Eden Hazard - with one shot deflecting off Kompany and going into the net - proved enough for the home team to prevail in West London.

However, Kompany - who was making his first start since November - feels that City "dominated" the match and deserved at least a share of the spoils.

The 30-year-old is quoted by the club's official website as saying: "Obviously, we are not happy but I can't say I'm disappointed with the performance. We are disappointed we couldn't win the game.

"Other than that, it was a good performance. Physically, we stood up to the challenge and we dominated the game.

"You have to give credit to Chelsea - they defended well, they are solid and they really don't need a lot of chances to score a goal."

City now sit 14 points adrift of the leaders, with Pep Guardiola now likely to focus his attentions on trying to claim a top-four spot.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Read Next:
Man City to pay £50m for Danny Rose?
>
View our homepages for Vincent Kompany, Eden Hazard, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City - as it happened
 Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Pep Guardiola: 'Antonio Conte may be the best manager in the world'
 Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany warms up before his side's Premier League match against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
Vincent Kompany: 'Manchester City dominated game against Chelsea'
Result: Hazard keeps Chelsea clear at the topTeam News: Kompany, Delph start for CityMan City 'eye Gaya, Mangala swap deal'De Bruyne: 'Man City still in title race'Pepe 'holding out for Man City, PSG move'
Guardiola: 'Aguero, Fernandinho will be calm'Preview: Chelsea vs. Manchester CityGuardiola: 'Players fighting for futures'Guardiola: Chelsea "deserve" seven-point leadJesus returns to Man City training
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 