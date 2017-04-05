Team News: Two changes for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp makes two changes as Liverpool host Bournemouth this evening.

Ragnar Klavan and Divock Origi are the players to come into the lineup from the 3-1 win over Everton at the weekend.

Sadio Mane, whose season may well be over after picking up a knee injury from a challenge with Leighton Baines in the Merseyside derby on Saturday, and the benched Joel Matip are the men to make way.

Eddie Howe has opted to make three changes to the Cherries side that played out a goalless draw with Southampton on Saturday.

Andrew Surman, sidelined with a knee ligament issue, drops out alongside Dan Gosling and Ryan Fraser, to be replaced by Jack Wilshere, Jordon Ibe and Harry Arter.

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Can, Lucas, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Firmino, Origi

Subs: Karius, Moreno, Grujic, Woodburn, Matip, Sturridge, Alexander

Bournemouth: Boruc, Adam Smith, Francis, Steve Cook, Daniels, Ibe, Arter, Wilshere, Pugh, King, Afobe

Subs: Gradel, Brad Smith, Lewis Cook, Allsop, Fraser, Mousset, Cargill

Follow all the action from Anfield with Sports Mole's live text commentary.