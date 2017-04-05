Live Commentary: Liverpool vs. Bournemouth

Bournemouth , meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last four outings and could move into the top half of the table if they complete their first ever league double over the Reds this evening.

The hosts come into this match off the back of a 3-1 victory over Merseyside rivals Everton on Saturday - a result which lifted them up to third in the Premier League table .

7.36pm It looks like a daunting task for Bournemouth, then, but the Cherries make the trip up to Merseyside in good spirits themselves having also bounced back from a poor start to the calendar year. Howe's side went nine matches without a win across all competitions after the turn of the year, although the last of those - a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford when they were forced to play a large chunk of the game with 10 men - proved to be a major turning point in their season.

7.34pm In the Premier League, though, Liverpool have lost just one of their last 23 home games and Manchester United are the only visiting side to come away from Anfield with a clean sheet in the league since Klopp took over. Only Spurs have amassed more points in front of their own fans this term, with Liverpool having won 11 of their 15 home outings, scoring a league-high 39 goals in the process.

7.32pm Liverpool will be confident of getting that win too. They have emerged victorious in four consecutive home league games for the first time under Jurgen Klopp , and another triumph tonight would make it five in a row for the first time since April 2014, when they went six in a row under Brendan Rodgers. Liverpool's only defeats in their last 33 home matches in all competitions, stretching back to January 2016, came in January of this year when they suffered a three-game aberration by losing to Swansea, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

7.30pm It is worth noting that the teams around Liverpool in the table all have at least one game in hand over Klopp's side, but last weekend proved to be a productive one for the Reds with both Manchester clubs and Arsenal dropping points. Manchester United have already dropped points in this round of fixtures too, which means victory for Liverpool tonight would further strengthen their hold on a top-four spot. The gap to fifth-placed United currently stands at five points, which would grow to eight with a win here.

7.28pm Liverpool have no more matches against teams currently in the top seven this season, remaining unbeaten against the teams around them in the table. Every other member of the top six must face two other teams in that mini-league before now and the end of the campaign, though, so the teams around them in the table are guaranteed to drop some points in the coming weeks. If Liverpool can maintain their form and win the games that they are expected to win then that should be enough to clinch a return to the Champions League.

7.26pm Liverpool's last six Premier League defeats have all come against teams who started the match in the bottom half of the table, while four of their five losses this season were against sides who began the game in the relegation zone - the exception being Bournemouth, incidentally. That makes perversely worrying reading when coupled with Liverpool's run-in over the closing months of the season. On paper, it is comfortably the kindest run-in out of any of the top-seven teams, but with the record above it could still prove tricky for the Reds.

7.24pm Liverpool have won three and drawn one during their ongoing four-match unbeaten streak, which includes matches against the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Everton. Perhaps the most pleasing result - and most important going forward - was the 2-1 win over Burnley, though, which showed that Liverpool are capable of winning ugly against the so-called lesser opposition in the league. It is something the Reds have not done enough this term, but Klopp will be hopeful that that spell is now behind his side.

7.22pm Bournemouth will no doubt be hoping to channel the spirit of that win over Liverpool in December this evening, but home advantage very much puts Klopp's side as heavy favourites to come away with the points here tonight. The Reds got off to a dreadful start in 2017 with just two wins from 12 matches across all competitions, but they have begun to find their feet again in recent weeks and are back on course to claim a top-four spot this season now.

7.20pm Howe has opted to stick with two up front having seen the team's results improve since his change of formation, with King and Afobe leading the line once again for the Cherries. It was Bournemouth's defenders that did the most notable damage in the reverse fixture, though, with Cook and Ake both scoring late on to seal the dramatic victory, and in Smith, Francis, Cook and Daniels the Cherries have plenty of attacking threat even at the back should they be able to catch Liverpool on the break.

7.18pm It is a rare start for Ibe, who had only made one in the Premier League since November before tonight's match, but it is also a very valuable opportunity for him to show what he can do against his former employers. He was highly rated by many at Liverpool and a few eyebrows were raised when he was allowed to leave the club, but he is yet to impress at Bournemouth and Howe has regularly called for more from the 21-year-old. His return to Anfield would be the perfect time for him to prove a point.

7.16pm Arter, meanwhile, came off the bench against Southampton only to blaze a penalty into orbit with Bournemouth's best chance to come away with all three points. Nethertheless, the midfielder returns to the starting XI this evening as Dan Gosling drops out of the squad - one of three changes Eddie Howe has made to his midfield for tonight's game. The third sees Jordon Ibe - Bournemouth's club-record signing after joining from Liverpool last summer - replace Fraser in the starting XI.

7.14pm As for Bournemouth, their biggest question heading into the game was who would replace Andrew Surman, who suffered knee ligament damage during Saturday's goalless south coast derby with Southampton. Jack Wilshere and Harry Arter were the two main names in contention, and the answer is that both of them come into the starting XI. For Wilshere it marks a return to the side after starting the last four games on the bench, and he will hope to keep his place now ahead of what promises to be a very interesting summer for the England international.

7.12pm There were also injury concerns surrounding Emre Can, who Klopp revealed was hurting all over following a bruising Merseyside derby. Can was on the end of one or two heavy challenges during the game but has recovered in time to start tonight, which is important for Liverpool considering they are still without injured duo Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana. Lucas Leiva and Georginio Wijnaldum - the latter of whom has recently been named the club's player of the month for the second time in the last three months - continue alongside Can in the middle of the park.

7.10pm Origi's introduction in place of Mane is one of only two changes to the side that beat Everton at Anfield, with the other coming in central defence as Ragnar Klavan comes in in place of Matip. Matip had been struggling with a back injury after the Everton game but is deemed fit enough for the bench tonight, which suggests that he will be available if required. Aside from that there are no changes in defence from Klopp as Clyne, Lovren and Milner all continue in front of Mignolet.

7.08pm Coutinho was the star of the show in that Merseyside derby victory, scoring one final goal and creating another for Origi in a man-of-the-match display that had Klopp hailing him as world class afterwards. The Brazilian had not been at his best since returning from injury in January, but that performance looked to be a sign that he is finally back on top form and Liverpool will need that during the absence of Mane. Coutinho has scored seven goals and created six more in the Premier League this season, leaving him one short of his personal-best tallies on both counts. © SilverHub

7.06pm What can we make of those two teams, then? Well, the biggest news regarding the Liverpool squad over the last couple of days has been the injury suffered by Mane during the Merseyside derby, with the winger expected to miss the rest of the season with the knee problem - a huge blow to the Reds. As expected, Divock Origi comes into the side in his place, joining Firmino and Coutinho in that front three, but it is also notable to see Daniel Sturridge back on the bench having recovered from a hip injury. He hasn't played since February, but could get a run-out at some point tonight.

7.04pm BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Allsop, Cargill, B Smith, Cook, Fraser, Gradel, Mousset

7.04pm BOURNEMOUTH STARTING XI: Boruc; Smith, Francis, Cook, Daniels; Ibe, Arter, Wilshere, Pugh; King, Afobe

7.02pm LIVERPOOL SUBS: Karius, Moreno, Alexander-Arnold, Grujic, Woodburn, Matip, Sturridge

7.02pm LIVERPOOL STARTING XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner; Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum; Coutinho, Firmino, Origi