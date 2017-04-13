Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante among PFA Player of the Year award nominees

Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante are among the six nominees for the PFA Player of the Year award, while Dele Alli leads the way in the Young Player of the Year category.
Last Updated: Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 09:25 UK

Eden Hazard is in the running to win the PFA Player of the Year award for the second time in three seasons after helping Chelsea towards another Premier League title triumph.

The Belgian international, who has 14 goal and five assists in the top flight this term, is joined in the six-man shortlist by energetic midfield teammate N'Golo Kante.

Kante has impressed in his first season at Stamford Bridge, proving to be a key player in the engine room after also playing a pivotal role in Leicester City's march to the 2015-16 title.

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez and Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic are also among the nominees, while Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku could pull off a rare double as they are also in the frame for the Young Player of the Year accolade.

Lukaku leads the way in the Premier League scoring charts, finding the net 23 times for Everton this campaign, while Tottenham Hotspur ace Kane is four goals further back following a couple of spells on the sidelines.

Kane and Lukaku are up against Dele Alli - 16 goals and five assists in 2016-17 - Jordan Pickford of Sunderland, Burnley's Michael Keane and Manchester City winger Leroy Sane in the young player category.

The 44th PFA Awards ceremony will be held at Grosvenor House in London on April 23.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrates with Harry Kane during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
