Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he will only be satisfied with his season's work if he can guide Liverpool to a Premier League top-four finish.

The Reds, five-time European champions, last featured in the competition two seasons ago but failed to reach the knockout stages, finishing third in their group.

Liverpool missed out on a place in this season's competition altogether after a 3-1 defeat to Sevilla in last year's Europa League final.

"I will only be satisfied if we reach the Champions League," Klopp told Sky Sports News.

"You are always under pressure. In every game there is pressure. You need to win all the time. I'm only satisfied when the team wins."

Liverpool, third in the Premier League table, are unbeaten in six league matches ahead of their visit to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.