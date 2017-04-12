Jurgen Klopp: 'I will only be satisfied if Liverpool reach Champions League'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Jurgen Klopp admits he will only be satisfied with his work this season if he can guide Liverpool into the 2016-17 Champions League campaign.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 19:22 UK

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he will only be satisfied with his season's work if he can guide Liverpool to a Premier League top-four finish.

The Reds, five-time European champions, last featured in the competition two seasons ago but failed to reach the knockout stages, finishing third in their group.

Liverpool missed out on a place in this season's competition altogether after a 3-1 defeat to Sevilla in last year's Europa League final.

"I will only be satisfied if we reach the Champions League," Klopp told Sky Sports News.

"You are always under pressure. In every game there is pressure. You need to win all the time. I'm only satisfied when the team wins."

Liverpool, third in the Premier League table, are unbeaten in six league matches ahead of their visit to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Read Next:
Liverpool 'not put off by £35m Chamberlain price'
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'I will only be satisfied if Liverpool reach Champions League'
 Alberto Moreno and his ridiculous tattoos in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
AC Milan, Inter Milan to target Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno?
 Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
West Bromwich Albion to launch bid for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho?
Mane vows to return "better than before"Liverpool 'not put off by £35m Chamberlain price'Gerrard 'to manage Liverpool Under-18s'Monaco to rival PL clubs for Belgian star?Sadio Mane set for knee surgery on Tuesday
Liverpool announce May friendly in SydneyMamadou Sakho: 'My future down to Klopp'Chelsea join Liverpool in hunt for Udinese keeper?Ben Brereton on radar of Arsenal?Klopp hails "absolutely massive" victory
> Liverpool Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 