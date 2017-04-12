Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for West Bromwich Albion.
After falling out of favour with manager Jurgen Klopp, Sakho was loaned out to Crystal Palace during the January transfer window and the centre-back has helped the Eagles to five wins over six games.
It has been claimed that Palace hope to seal a permanent deal for the 26-year-old but according to The Sun, West Brom will look to take the player to the West Midlands.
The Baggies have occupied a place in the top half of the Premier League throughout 2016 and they remain on course to seal their first top-10 finish in four attempts.
They are also likely to possess the funds to meet Liverpool's alleged £20m valuation after being taken over earlier in the campaign.
Sakho has not made an appearance for Liverpool since April 20 last year.