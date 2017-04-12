New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Bromwich Albion to launch bid for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho?

Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
© SilverHub
West Bromwich Albion are reportedly ready to launch a bid for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho at the end of the season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 15:57 UK

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for West Bromwich Albion.

After falling out of favour with manager Jurgen Klopp, Sakho was loaned out to Crystal Palace during the January transfer window and the centre-back has helped the Eagles to five wins over six games.

It has been claimed that Palace hope to seal a permanent deal for the 26-year-old but according to The Sun, West Brom will look to take the player to the West Midlands.

The Baggies have occupied a place in the top half of the Premier League throughout 2016 and they remain on course to seal their first top-10 finish in four attempts.

They are also likely to possess the funds to meet Liverpool's alleged £20m valuation after being taken over earlier in the campaign.

Sakho has not made an appearance for Liverpool since April 20 last year.

Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Read Next:
Palace 'want Sakho on permanent deal'
>
View our homepages for Mamadou Sakho, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
West Bromwich Albion to launch bid for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho?
 Alberto Moreno and his ridiculous tattoos in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
AC Milan, Inter Milan to target Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno?
 A general view inside the ground prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between AS Monaco FC and Juventus at Stade Louis II on April 22, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco.
AS Monaco to rival Premier League clubs for Youri Tielemans?
Mane vows to return "better than before"Liverpool 'not put off by £35m Chamberlain price'Gerrard 'to manage Liverpool Under-18s'Sadio Mane set for knee surgery on TuesdayLiverpool announce May friendly in Sydney
Mamadou Sakho: 'My future down to Klopp'Chelsea join Liverpool in hunt for Udinese keeper?Ben Brereton on radar of Arsenal?Klopp hails "absolutely massive" victoryKlopp: 'Coutinho lost three kilos in three days'
> Liverpool Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
West Bromwich Albion to launch bid for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho?
 Brendan Galloway in action for West Bromwich Albion on September 10, 2016
Defender Brendan Galloway returns to Everton after West Brom loan spell
 Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
Tony Pulis unhappy with wasteful West Bromwich Albion in Southampton defeat
Result: Southampton hang on to win at West BromTeam News: Phillips starts for West BromTony Pulis after "five or six new players"Pulis bemoans concession of "two poor goals"Result: Niang stars in Watford win over Baggies
Team News: Deeney, Prodl back for WatfordLive Commentary: Watford 2-0 West Bromwich Albion - as it happenedPalace, West Brom target Sassuolo striker?Pulis: 'Watford won't sell Deeney'PL trio target move for Wilfried Bony?
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
West Bromwich Albion to launch bid for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho?
 Arsene Wenger during the FA Cup game between Hull City and Arsenal on March 8, 2016
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsene Wenger wraps up warm during the game between Arsenal and Newcastle on January 2, 2016
Result: Arsenal's top-four hopes fade on another testing night for Arsene Wenger
Parish: 'Palace confident of keeping Zaha'Flamini: 'I hope Arsenal return to form'Townsend: 'We had belief after Chelsea scalp'Allardyce: 'We knew how to beat Arsenal'Team News: Palace, Arsenal both unchanged
Mamadou Sakho: 'My future down to Klopp'Guardiola 'wants Zaha as part of overhaul'Van Aanholt reveals Sunderland problemsAllardyce: Assistant was "totally out of order"Result: Late goals put Palace back in trouble
> Crystal Palace Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 