West Bromwich Albion are reportedly ready to launch a bid for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho at the end of the season.

After falling out of favour with manager Jurgen Klopp, Sakho was loaned out to Crystal Palace during the January transfer window and the centre-back has helped the Eagles to five wins over six games.

It has been claimed that Palace hope to seal a permanent deal for the 26-year-old but according to The Sun, West Brom will look to take the player to the West Midlands.

The Baggies have occupied a place in the top half of the Premier League throughout 2016 and they remain on course to seal their first top-10 finish in four attempts.

They are also likely to possess the funds to meet Liverpool's alleged £20m valuation after being taken over earlier in the campaign.

Sakho has not made an appearance for Liverpool since April 20 last year.