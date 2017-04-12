Liverpool star Sadio Mane vows to come back "better than before" after undergoing surgery on his knee, which will keep him out of action for the rest of the season.

Sadio Mane has told Liverpool fans that when he returns to action he will be "even better than before".

The Senegal international will miss the Reds' remaining six games of the season after suffering a knee injury during the 3-1 victory over Merseyside rivals Everton on April 1.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old, who joined Liverpool from Southampton last summer, underwent surgery and reports have claimed that he is likely to take two months to recover.

"It's great that I have received so many encouraging messages from fans around the world, particularly on social media," Mane told the club's official website.

"It makes me proud and gives me so much power that so many supporters of Liverpool FC and Senegal give me such great support. I'd like to say thank you to everyone.

"I will give my very best after yesterday's successful surgery to be back on the pitch as soon as possible and be even better than before."

Mane has been influential for the Reds this season, scoring 13 goals and registering five assists in 27 Premier League appearances.

Jurgen Klopp's team will have to try to secure a Champions League spot without him, and they currently reside third in the table, six points above fifth-placed Manchester United, who have two games in hand.