Liverpool star Sadio Mane vows to return from injury "better than before"

Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool star Sadio Mane vows to come back "better than before" after undergoing surgery on his knee, which will keep him out of action for the rest of the season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 11:38 UK

Sadio Mane has told Liverpool fans that when he returns to action he will be "even better than before".

The Senegal international will miss the Reds' remaining six games of the season after suffering a knee injury during the 3-1 victory over Merseyside rivals Everton on April 1.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old, who joined Liverpool from Southampton last summer, underwent surgery and reports have claimed that he is likely to take two months to recover.

"It's great that I have received so many encouraging messages from fans around the world, particularly on social media," Mane told the club's official website.

"It makes me proud and gives me so much power that so many supporters of Liverpool FC and Senegal give me such great support. I'd like to say thank you to everyone.

"I will give my very best after yesterday's successful surgery to be back on the pitch as soon as possible and be even better than before."

Mane has been influential for the Reds this season, scoring 13 goals and registering five assists in 27 Premier League appearances.

Jurgen Klopp's team will have to try to secure a Champions League spot without him, and they currently reside third in the table, six points above fifth-placed Manchester United, who have two games in hand.

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Read Next:
Liverpool 'not put off by £35m Chamberlain price'
>
View our homepages for Sadio Mane, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Sadio Mane in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Liverpool winger Sadio Mane to undergo knee surgery on Tuesday
 Alberto Moreno and his ridiculous tattoos in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
AC Milan, Inter Milan to target Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno?
 Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Liverpool 'not put off by Arsenal's £35m price tag on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain'
Mane vows to return "better than before"Gerrard 'to manage Liverpool Under-18s'Monaco to rival PL clubs for Belgian star?Liverpool announce May friendly in SydneyMamadou Sakho: 'My future down to Klopp'
Chelsea join Liverpool in hunt for Udinese keeper?Ben Brereton on radar of Arsenal?Klopp hails "absolutely massive" victoryKlopp: 'Coutinho lost three kilos in three days'Klopp: "I couldn't feel any better"
> Liverpool Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 