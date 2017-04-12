Liverpool have reportedly not been put off by Arsenal's £35m valuation of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool will reportedly continue their pursuit of Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, despite the Gunners slapping a £35m price tag on him.

The England international is one of many Arsenal players whose futures are being discussed due to a number of contracts ticking down.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who will come to the end of his current deal next summer, has struggled for regular game time under manager Arsene Wenger this season.

In total, the 23-year-old has started 12 Premier League games and come on as a substitute in 13 more, and according to The Telegraph, Liverpool are confident of bringing the player's price down.

The report adds that Oxlade-Chamberlain could be attracted to the Reds due to manager Jurgen Klopp being keen to add more English talent to his squad.

The midfielder joined Arsenal from Southampton in 2011.