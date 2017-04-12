New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool 'not put off by Arsenal's £35m price tag on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain'

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Liverpool have reportedly not been put off by Arsenal's £35m valuation of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Liverpool will reportedly continue their pursuit of Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, despite the Gunners slapping a £35m price tag on him.

The England international is one of many Arsenal players whose futures are being discussed due to a number of contracts ticking down.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who will come to the end of his current deal next summer, has struggled for regular game time under manager Arsene Wenger this season.

In total, the 23-year-old has started 12 Premier League games and come on as a substitute in 13 more, and according to The Telegraph, Liverpool are confident of bringing the player's price down.

The report adds that Oxlade-Chamberlain could be attracted to the Reds due to manager Jurgen Klopp being keen to add more English talent to his squad.

The midfielder joined Arsenal from Southampton in 2011.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger gives the thumbs up during his side's 2-1 victory over Manchester City on December 21, 2015
