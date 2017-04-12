New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal 'to trust Arsene Wenger with £200m transfer kitty in summer'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger gives the thumbs up during his side's 2-1 victory over Manchester City on December 21, 2015
© Getty Images
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will reportedly have £200m to spend on transfers this summer
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 09:43 UK

Arsene Wenger will reportedly be the man in charge of Arsenal when the club release a hefty kitty for this summer's transfer activity.

Plenty of fans have made it clear that they want the Frenchman to step down when his contract expires in the summer.

Protests have been held before matches, while supporters have unfurled banners calling for Wenger to go, but it is believed that the 67-year-old could sign a new two-year deal.

According to The Mirror, the North London outfit are expected to have around £200m to spend this summer, and half of that will come from selling a number of first-team players.

The report claims that Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere, Olivier Giroud, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lucas Perez and David Ospina could be among those heading out the Emirates exit gates.

In terms of incomings, Wenger reportedly wants a deep-lying midfielder, two wingers, two full-backs, a goalkeeper and a striker, with Lyon star Alexandre Lacazette being the main target for the forward role.

Crystal Palace wide-man Wilfried Zaha is a rumoured target of Arsenal's, while Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney is also being eyed by the North London outfit, who are in danger of missing out on a Champions League place this season.

Arsenal currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, seven points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City with eight games left to play.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Read Next:
Wenger keen on keeping British players
>
View our homepages for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arsene Wenger, Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere, Olivier Giroud, Lucas Perez, David Ospina, Alexandre Lacazette, Wilfried Zaha, Kieran Tierney, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsene Wenger during the FA Cup game between Hull City and Arsenal on March 8, 2016
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsene Wenger gestures during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
Arsenal fans surround team bus to shout abuse at players and Arsene Wenger
 Arsene Wenger wraps up warm during the game between Arsenal and Newcastle on January 2, 2016
Result: Arsenal's top-four hopes fade on another testing night for Arsene Wenger
Wenger 'trusted with £200m spending spree'Arsenal contact possible Wenger replacement?Flamini: 'I hope Arsenal return to form'Bellerin tries to recover from "difficult night"Wenger: 'Inconvenient to discuss future'
Carragher slams 'cowardly' Arsenal playersWalcott apologises to Arsenal fansWenger: 'We lost too many key duels'Alexis Sanchez close to Man City switch?Team News: Palace, Arsenal both unchanged
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 