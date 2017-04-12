Arsenal consider former player Marc Overmars as new director of football?

Marc Overmars of Arsenal celebrates a goal during the FA Carling Premiership match against Leeds United at Highbury in London on January 10, 1998
© Getty Images
Arsenal reportedly consider hiring Marc Overmars as their new director of football.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 10:18 UK

Arsenal are reportedly considering appointing their former player Marc Overmars as the club's new director of football.

The North London outfit are planning a structural change to the club this summer, but it is believed that manager Arsene Wenger is likely to stay put.

Reports have claimed that the new director of football will oversee transfers, which is something that Wenger has been in control of during his entire 20 years as manager.

According to The Mirror, Overmars, who spent three years of his playing career at Arsenal, is on the list of candidates for the new role at the Emirates.

The Dutchman currently works as the director of football at Ajax.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger gives the thumbs up during his side's 2-1 victory over Manchester City on December 21, 2015
Read Next:
Wenger 'trusted with £200m spending spree'
>
View our homepages for Marc Overmars, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger gives the thumbs up during his side's 2-1 victory over Manchester City on December 21, 2015
Arsenal 'to trust Arsene Wenger with £200m transfer kitty in summer'
 Marc Overmars of Arsenal celebrates a goal during the FA Carling Premiership match against Leeds United at Highbury in London on January 10, 1998
Arsenal consider former player Marc Overmars as new director of football?
 Arsene Wenger during the FA Cup game between Hull City and Arsenal on March 8, 2016
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal - as it happened
Arsenal contact possible Wenger replacement?Flamini: 'I hope Arsenal return to form'Bellerin tries to recover from "difficult night"Wenger: 'Inconvenient to discuss future'Arsenal fans surround team bus, shout abuse
Carragher slams 'cowardly' Arsenal playersWalcott apologises to Arsenal fansWenger: 'We lost too many key duels'Alexis Sanchez close to Man City switch?Result: Crystal Palace crush Arsenal's top-four hopes
> Arsenal Homepage
More Ajax News
Marc Overmars of Arsenal celebrates a goal during the FA Carling Premiership match against Leeds United at Highbury in London on January 10, 1998
Arsenal consider former player Marc Overmars as new director of football?
 Daley Blind has a crouch during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Stoke City on October 2, 2016
Ajax consider reunion with Manchester United defender Daley Blind?
 Sports Mole logo
Ajax teenager Justin Kluivert plans out future
Man United up against Anderlecht in EL quartersEuropa round-up: Lyon, Ajax into quartersTraore unmoved by criticism from fansEL roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Man Utd drawAjax captain Klaassen on Everton radar?
EL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outKlopp: 'Kasper Dolberg a great player'Ajax youngster Redan 'snubs Man United'Eredivisie loses Champions League spotEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip up
> Ajax Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 