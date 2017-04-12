Arsenal reportedly consider hiring Marc Overmars as their new director of football.

Arsenal are reportedly considering appointing their former player Marc Overmars as the club's new director of football.

The North London outfit are planning a structural change to the club this summer, but it is believed that manager Arsene Wenger is likely to stay put.

Reports have claimed that the new director of football will oversee transfers, which is something that Wenger has been in control of during his entire 20 years as manager.

According to The Mirror, Overmars, who spent three years of his playing career at Arsenal, is on the list of candidates for the new role at the Emirates.

The Dutchman currently works as the director of football at Ajax.