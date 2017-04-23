Apr 23, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Crystal Palace
 

Team News: Liverpool unchanged for Crystal Palace clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp names an unchanged starting XI ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Anfield.
Sunday, April 23, 2017

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named an unchanged starting XI ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Joel Matip and Lucas Leiva were both doubts going into the game as they suffered muscle injuries during the Reds' 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion last week.

However, they passed late fitness tests and will be in the team from the off against Sam Allardyce's rapidly improving Eagles.

Palace's only change is a forced one, with James Tomkins coming in for the inegible Liverpool loanee Mamadou Sakho at the heart of the defence.

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner, Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Firmino, Origi
Subs: Karius, Gomez, Grujic, Moreno, Brewster, Woodburn, Alexander-Arnold

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Tomkins, Kelly, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Puncheon, Zaha, Townsend, Benteke
Subs: Speroni, Van Aanholt, Delaney, McArthur, Flamini, Sako, Campbell

Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
