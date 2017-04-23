Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp names an unchanged starting XI ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Joel Matip and Lucas Leiva were both doubts going into the game as they suffered muscle injuries during the Reds' 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion last week.

However, they passed late fitness tests and will be in the team from the off against Sam Allardyce's rapidly improving Eagles.

Palace's only change is a forced one, with James Tomkins coming in for the inegible Liverpool loanee Mamadou Sakho at the heart of the defence.

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner, Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Firmino, Origi

Subs: Karius, Gomez, Grujic, Moreno, Brewster, Woodburn, Alexander-Arnold

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Tomkins, Kelly, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Puncheon, Zaha, Townsend, Benteke

Subs: Speroni, Van Aanholt, Delaney, McArthur, Flamini, Sako, Campbell