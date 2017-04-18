Liverpool midfielder Emre Can talks up the importance of Georginio Wijnaldum to the way his side play in the absence of Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana.

Wijnaldum has won two of the club's last three Player of the Month awards, helping the team to go seven games unbeaten despite the continued absence of Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana.

The 26-year-old has weighed in with some crucial goals this season too, scoring against the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal, but Can believes that the Dutchman deserves particular credit for the "dirty work" he carries out.

"He's a very, very important player for us, because he is the link man," Can told the club's official website.

"He is doing it very well. He's strong as well, a very strong guy. He can play, he is a very good footballer, but defensively he is working very well [too].

"He has done brilliantly for us so far this season. He has played very well. He is not 'eye-catching' sometimes but he is doing the dirty work for us. He is a very important player."

Liverpool currently sit third in the Premier League table, six points clear of fifth place.