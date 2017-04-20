Jurgen Klopp unsure if Jordan Henderson will play again this season

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool FC passes the ball during the international friendly match between Adelaide United and Liverpool FC at Adelaide Oval on July 20, 2015
© Getty Images
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not know if Jordan Henderson will play again this season after the Reds skipper suffered a foot injury in February.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 11:37 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he does not know if Jordan Henderson will play again this season.

The Reds captain has not played since February 11, having been sidelined with a foot injury picked up in training, and has missed his side's last eight games.

With five fixtures left in the 2016-17 campaign, it had been hoped that the 26-year-old would play a part in the club's home stretch, but Klopp could not elaborate further on his player's fitness.

"Still nothing new [on Henderson]. I don't know, we will see," the German coach told reporters on Thursday. "In this moment he cannot really train. We have to wait for this moment, if there's something else to say about this I would say.

"We are in intense talks with different departments, but we have to wait. He is already not patient anymore. It's not cool. He looks really healthy actually, but he cannot play football, that's the situation."

Liverpool's battle to secure a Champions League spot continues on Sunday when Sam Allardyce's Crystal Palace come to Anfield.

Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson (L) celebrates with Liverpool's English midfielder Adam Lallana (R) after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion at Anfield in Li
Read Next:
Lallana, Henderson out for two more games
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Jordan Henderson, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
England's goalkeeper Joe Hart reacts after England lost 1-2 to Iceland in the Euro 2016 round of 16 football match between England and Iceland at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice on June 27, 2016
Jurgen Klopp not interested in bringing Joe Hart to Liverpool
 Kyle Walker of Spurs holds off the challenge from Eden Hazard of Chelsea during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on March 8, 2014
Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur dominate PFA Premier League Team of the Year
 Roberto Firmino in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: 'We need to be careful with Roberto Firmino'
Klopp unsure if Henderson will return this seasonLiverpool 'not interested in Joe Hart'Gerrard: 'Davies can become a superstar'Hart to seal move to Premier League side?Klopp: 'Wagner one of best in England'
Klopp: 'I could end career at Liverpool'Emre Can talks up Wijnaldum importanceLucas: 'I will discuss my future in summer'Klopp hails "fantastic" win over West BromMignolet "very pleased" with Liverpool win
> Liverpool Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 