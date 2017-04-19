New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool 'not interested in signing Joe Hart'

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
A Liverpool source allegedly denies reports that the club is interested in signing Joe Hart.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 19:35 UK

Liverpool reportedly have no interest in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart this summer.

A source connected to the club has allegedly told ESPN that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp considers the Englishman inferior to his current shot-stoppers Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius.

The report casts doubt on previous rumours that Liverpool are prepared to offer £20m for Hart, who is currently on loan at Torino, at the end of the season.

Hart completed a temporary move to Italy last August in search of first-team football after falling behind Claudio Bravo in the packing order.

Previous reports suggest that the England stopper is keen to return to the Premier League when his loan ends.

Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
