Liverpool reportedly have no interest in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart this summer.

A source connected to the club has allegedly told ESPN that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp considers the Englishman inferior to his current shot-stoppers Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius.

The report casts doubt on previous rumours that Liverpool are prepared to offer £20m for Hart, who is currently on loan at Torino, at the end of the season.

Hart completed a temporary move to Italy last August in search of first-team football after falling behind Claudio Bravo in the packing order.

Previous reports suggest that the England stopper is keen to return to the Premier League when his loan ends.