Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart will reportedly complete a £20m move to Liverpool in the summer.

Simon Mignolet has impressed for the Merseyside giants in recent weeks, but it appears that has not been enough to convince manager Jurgen Klopp that he does not require a new number one for next season.

According to The Sun, Klopp is willing to spend big in order to take the England international to Anfield after a period of uncertainty over the position.

Hart has spent the current campaign on loan at Torino after being relegated down the pecking order by Man City boss Pep Guardiola, but it has been suggested that he will play in the Premier League from August.

The 29-year-old has made a total of 31 appearances in Italy, keeping just five clean sheets, but with Torino unable to meet City's valuation, it has left the door open for the stopper to continue his career in England.