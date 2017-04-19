General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: 'We need to be careful with Roberto Firmino'

Roberto Firmino in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that he needs to be "careful" with Roberto Firmino due to fears of the attacker being overworked.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested that he is concerned about Roberto Firmino's fitness ahead of this Sunday's match against Crystal Palace.

The Brazilian reportedly trained away from the rest of his teammates on Wednesday, completing yoga exercises and stretches rather than intense drills.

Firmino has become a key figure in the Reds' campaign to finish in the top four as he has netted twice in his last two Premier League games.

In total this season, the 25-year-old has scored 11 goals and made six others in 31 appearances in the top flight, but Klopp is wary of overworking the attacker, who has played in all but two league matches.

"It's been a very difficult week, with Roberto especially because we really need to be careful with him," The Mirror quotes Klopp as saying.

"He's our all-time player, he plays nearly each game. I think we did well with it in the week and having him back together with Phil [Coutinho], of course, is very important for us."

As it stands, the Reds are third in the table, six points above fifth-placed Manchester United with five matches left to play, but their arch rivals have two games in hand.

Terriers boss David Wagner watches on during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
Roberto Firmino in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
