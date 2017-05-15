New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Bournemouth interested in Liverpool defender Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez of Liverpool FC looks to pass the ball during the international friendly match between Adelaide United and Liverpool FC at Adelaide Oval on July 20, 2015
© Getty Images
Out-of-favour Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is on the radar of Premier League rivals Bournemouth, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 11:18 UK

Bournemouth have expressed an interest in signing Joe Gomez from Liverpool, according to reports.

The 19-year-old has endured a difficult season on Merseyside, with just three FA Cup appearances under his belt in a campaign disrupted by injury.

According to The Sun, Cherries boss Eddie Howe wants to sign the defender for £10m with a sell-back option, or take him on loan for the 2017-18 season.

The report goes on to say that Gomez would be utilised as a right-back or centre-half by Bournemouth, who have been short at the back since loanee Nathan Ake went back to Chelsea.

Bournemouth have had several dealings with Liverpool in the recent past, with Jordon Ibe and Brad Smith swapping Anfield for the Vitality Stadium.

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Read Next:
Eddie Howe confident of Joshua King stay
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Joe Gomez, Jordon Ibe, Brad Smith, Eddie Howe, Nathan Ake, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-4 Liverpool - as it happened
 Daniel Sturridge opens the scoring during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Daniel Sturridge: 'Jurgen Klopp has shown faith in me'
 Adam Lallana hoists up Philippe Coutinho after he bags a second during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Result: Liverpool thrash West Ham United to strengthen hold on top-four spot
Cherries keen on Reds defender Gomez?Klopp hopeful over Firmino fitnessCoutinho: 'I know nothing of Barca talk'Klopp: 'Liverpool can handle the pressure'Lallana: 'We could have scored more'
Sturridge: 'We rose to the occasion'Team News: Two changes apiece for Hammers, RedsReport: Robertson agrees Liverpool switchWijnaldum: 'We will improve next season'Lovren: 'Liverpool on final sprint'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Joe Gomez of Liverpool FC looks to pass the ball during the international friendly match between Adelaide United and Liverpool FC at Adelaide Oval on July 20, 2015
Report: Bournemouth interested in Liverpool defender Joe Gomez
 Bournemouth defender Steve Cook in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Vitality Stadium on October 15, 2016
Steve Cook eyes top-half finish for Bournemouth
 Joshua King celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Middlesbrough on April 22, 2017
Joshua King: 'I'm yet to prove myself'
Eddie Howe confident of Joshua King stayResult: King earns Bournemouth late winTeam News: Bournemouth, Burnley unchangedLive Commentary: Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley - as it happenedBournemouth up bid to sign Terry, Defoe?
Eddie Howe: 'We must continue to improve'Begovic: 'My future doesn't matter'Report: Tottenham eye Adam SmithArter: 'I apologised to Allen over tackle'Hughes: 'Arter deserved a straight red'
> Bournemouth Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford36117183759-2240
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 