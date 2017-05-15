Out-of-favour Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is on the radar of Premier League rivals Bournemouth, according to reports.

Bournemouth have expressed an interest in signing Joe Gomez from Liverpool, according to reports.

The 19-year-old has endured a difficult season on Merseyside, with just three FA Cup appearances under his belt in a campaign disrupted by injury.

According to The Sun, Cherries boss Eddie Howe wants to sign the defender for £10m with a sell-back option, or take him on loan for the 2017-18 season.

The report goes on to say that Gomez would be utilised as a right-back or centre-half by Bournemouth, who have been short at the back since loanee Nathan Ake went back to Chelsea.

Bournemouth have had several dealings with Liverpool in the recent past, with Jordon Ibe and Brad Smith swapping Anfield for the Vitality Stadium.