Liverpool are reportedly given the chance to sign Turkish teenager Emre Mor on loan from Borussia Dortmund next season.

Liverpool have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Turkish winger Emre Mor on loan from Borussia Dortmund next season.

The 19-year-old joined Reds manager Jurgen Klopp's former side from Nordsjaelland last summer and made 12 league appearances - mostly from the bench - as the side finished third in the Bundesliga.

According to The Sun, Dortmund want to send out Mor on loan next season in order to further his development and have offered Liverpool the chance to sign him.

Klopp is said to have been monitoring Mor for some time, before he even signed for Dortmund, and is weighing up taking him on loan with the option to make the move permanent.

Mor made his international debut for Turkey last year, going on to feature for his country at Euro 2016 to rack up 10 international caps to date.