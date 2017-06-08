Southampton are reportedly satisfied with Liverpool's apology over their pursuit of defender Virgil van Dijk and will not press for further action to be taken.

Southampton are reportedly happy with Liverpool's apology over their approach for defender Virgil van Dijk and will not press for further action to be taken against the Reds.

Liverpool looked on course to sign the 25-year-old centre-back for a reported £50m after Van Dijk decided on a move to Anfield ahead of other interested parties such as Manchester City and Chelsea.

However, after news of the potential deal emerged Southampton reported Liverpool to the Premier League and requested that the governing body investigate an alleged illegal approach.

Liverpool subsequently issued a public apology to the Saints and confirmed in a statement that they had ended their interest in the Dutchman.

The Premier League has confirmed that it is looking into the complaint, but Sky Sports News reports that both the league and Southampton consider the apology to be the end of the matter.

Van Dijk is still thought to be keen on a move away from St Mary's, though, despite only signing a new six-year deal at the club last summer.