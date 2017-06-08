Southampton 'content with Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk apology'

Virgil Van Dijk in action during the Europa League game between Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 8, 2016
© SilverHub
Southampton are reportedly satisfied with Liverpool's apology over their pursuit of defender Virgil van Dijk and will not press for further action to be taken.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 16:40 UK

Southampton are reportedly happy with Liverpool's apology over their approach for defender Virgil van Dijk and will not press for further action to be taken against the Reds.

Liverpool looked on course to sign the 25-year-old centre-back for a reported £50m after Van Dijk decided on a move to Anfield ahead of other interested parties such as Manchester City and Chelsea.

However, after news of the potential deal emerged Southampton reported Liverpool to the Premier League and requested that the governing body investigate an alleged illegal approach.

Liverpool subsequently issued a public apology to the Saints and confirmed in a statement that they had ended their interest in the Dutchman.

The Premier League has confirmed that it is looking into the complaint, but Sky Sports News reports that both the league and Southampton consider the apology to be the end of the matter.

Van Dijk is still thought to be keen on a move away from St Mary's, though, despite only signing a new six-year deal at the club last summer.

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Southampton 'to demand £75m for Van Dijk'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Virgil van Dijk, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Virgil van Dijk responds to transfer speculation
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Liverpool apologise to Southampton, end interest in Virgil van Dijk
 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Arsenal 'make official bid for James Rodriguez'
Watkins replaces Woodburn in Wales squadSouthampton 'content with Liverpool apology'Lucas Leiva keen on Gremio returnSouthampton 'to demand £75m for Van Dijk'Douglas Costa on Liverpool, Barca radar?
Gerrard backs Virgil van Dijk signingMan Utd return to top of rich listLiverpool join race for James Rodriguez?Liverpool to launch bid for Martins?Pulisic: 'No move to England this summer'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Southampton News
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Virgil van Dijk responds to transfer speculation
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Liverpool apologise to Southampton, end interest in Virgil van Dijk
 Ryan Bertrand in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Manchester City close to finalising deal for Ryan Bertrand?
Southampton 'content with Liverpool apology'Southampton 'to demand £75m for Van Dijk'Magpies, Saints miss out on SemedoGerrard backs Virgil van Dijk signingChelsea remain in hunt for Bertrand?
Southampton 'considering Puel replacements'Southampton join race for Ruben Semedo?Saints call for Van Dijk investigation?Virgil van Dijk 'favours Liverpool move'Chelsea pair miss out for England Under-21s
> Southampton Homepage



Tables
 