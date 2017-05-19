New Transfer Talk header

Ben Gibson undecided on Middlesbrough future

Ben Gibson after the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Ben Gibson is confident that he has shown enough this season to prove his worth in the Premier League, but could yet remain at Middlesbrough next season.
By , Football League Correspondent
Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 at 16:22 UK

Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson has admitted that he wants to play Premier League football, but is yet to make a decision over his future.

The 24-year-old has performed well for a struggling Smoggies side this term, being rewarded with a call-up to the England senior squad in March.

As things stand Gibson will be plying his trade in the Championship next season following Boro's relegation, though the long-serving centre-back is confident in his own ability and believes that he is cut out for top-flight football.

"I'm obviously contracted to the football club," he told Sky Sports News. "It's been a hard year for everyone. What I would say is that since I came here at 10 years old, I've given my lot for the football club.

"I think every player in the world wants to play in the Premier League, everyone wants to play at the top level. I'm no different to that. What I would say is that no decision has been made regarding my future as of yet. I feel like I've done well personally.

"I pride myself on our team keeping clean sheets and trying to lead a back line, being in control of it and then trying to play out from the back, helping the team going forward when I can. We feel we have done that well, but trying to be a perfectionist, which I am, there are times we should have kept more clean sheets.

"Particularly lately we have conceded more goals than we should have. I think personally I've been encouraged by my performances. Until you step foot over the white line in a new division, you don't know if you can play at that level. I believe in myself that I'm capable of playing at this level and I've enjoyed testing myself against what are some of the best players in the world."

Gibson, who helped his side to 11 clean sheets, has most recently been linked with West Bromwich Albion.

Ben Gibson after the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
