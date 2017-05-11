A report claims that West Bromwich Albion lead the race to sign 24-year-old centre-back Ben Gibson from Middlesbrough.

Gibson, 24, who received his first England call-up in March, is expected to leave the Riverside Stadium this summer following the club's relegation back to the Championship.

A number of clubs have been linked with a move for the defender, but according to The Mirror, West Brom lead the race after head coach Tony Pulis scouted Gibson against Chelsea on Monday night.

The defender only signed a new five-year contract with Middlesbrough last August, while he has started all 36 of their Premier League matches during the 2016-17 campaign.

Gibson is the nephew of Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson.