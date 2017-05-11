New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Bromwich Albion 'lead Ben Gibson race'

Ben Gibson after the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that West Bromwich Albion lead the race to sign 24-year-old centre-back Ben Gibson from Middlesbrough.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 14:25 UK

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly at the head of the queue to sign Middlesbrough centre-back Ben Gibson at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Gibson, 24, who received his first England call-up in March, is expected to leave the Riverside Stadium this summer following the club's relegation back to the Championship.

A number of clubs have been linked with a move for the defender, but according to The Mirror, West Brom lead the race after head coach Tony Pulis scouted Gibson against Chelsea on Monday night.

The defender only signed a new five-year contract with Middlesbrough last August, while he has started all 36 of their Premier League matches during the 2016-17 campaign.

Gibson is the nephew of Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson.

Charlie Taylor of Leeds United runs with the ball during the pre season friendly match between York City and Leeds United at Bootham Crescent on July 15, 2015 in York, England.
Read Next:
Pulis: 'Baggies keen on Taylor deal'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ben Gibson, Steve Gibson, Tony Pulis, Football
Your Comments
More Middlesbrough News
Ben Gibson after the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
West Bromwich Albion 'lead Ben Gibson race'
 Middlesbrough goalkeeper Victor Valdes receives treatment after picking up a cut to his leg during the Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Manchester City consider move for Middlesbrough goalkeeper Victor Valdes?
 Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'I had to applaud travelling Middlesbrough fans'
Everton eyeing De Roon swoop?Steve Agnew "devastated" by relegationAgnew: 'We must ensure Boro bounce back'Gibson: 'Relegation is my lowest point'Result: Chelsea relegate Boro to move closer to title
Team News: Kante misses out for ChelseaLive Commentary: Chelsea 3-0 Middlesbrough - as it happenedPreview: Chelsea vs. MiddlesbroughAgnew: 'Chambers has been excellent'Steve Agnew 'enjoying' relegation battle
> Middlesbrough Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Ben Gibson after the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
West Bromwich Albion 'lead Ben Gibson race'
 Tony Pulis calls the shots during the Premier League game between Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion on April 9, 2016
Tony Pulis: 'Chelsea deserve top spot in Premier League'
 Charlie Taylor of Leeds United runs with the ball during the pre season friendly match between York City and Leeds United at Bootham Crescent on July 15, 2015 in York, England.
Tony Pulis: 'West Bromwich Albion keen on signing Leeds United's Charlie Taylor'
Preview: West Brom vs. ChelseaNemanja Matic: 'We decide our future'Thibaut Courtois wary of West Brom testWest Brom 'join race for Lamine Kone'Tony Pulis: 'We don't deserve stick'
Result: All square between Burnley, West BromBaggies to move again for Leeds defender?Team News: Keane absent for BurnleyLive Commentary: Burnley 2-2 West Brom - as it happenedCraig Dawson offered new West Brom deal
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 