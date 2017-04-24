Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson will reportedly leave the club in the summer if they suffer relegation from the Premier League.

The 24-year-old only signed a new five-year contract at the Riverside Stadium last August, but it is believed that he has attracted interest from other Premier League clubs.

Gibson has been ever-present in Boro's back line, starting every single one of the club's 33 top-flight games, and he has helped the club keep 10 clean sheets.

According to Sky Sports News, the defender will move on to pastures new if the club drop back into the Championship, which could happen given that they sit 19th in the table, nine points from safety with five games left to play.

The team have won just four league matches this season.