New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Ben Gibson 'to leave Middlesbrough if club relegated from Premier League'

Middlesbrough's Ben Gibson and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling in action in the FA Cup quarter-final on March 11, 2017
© SilverHub
Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson will reportedly leave the club in the summer if they suffer relegation from the Premier League.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 24, 2017 at 20:58 UK

Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson has reportedly decided that he will walk away from the club if they get relegated from the Premier League.

The 24-year-old only signed a new five-year contract at the Riverside Stadium last August, but it is believed that he has attracted interest from other Premier League clubs.

Gibson has been ever-present in Boro's back line, starting every single one of the club's 33 top-flight games, and he has helped the club keep 10 clean sheets.

According to Sky Sports News, the defender will move on to pastures new if the club drop back into the Championship, which could happen given that they sit 19th in the table, nine points from safety with five games left to play.

The team have won just four league matches this season.

Stewart Downing in action for Middlesbrough on August 28, 2016
Read Next:
Downing apologises to Boro fans
>
View our homepages for Ben Gibson, Football
Your Comments
More Middlesbrough News
Ugo Ehiogu of MK Dons in action during the pre season friendly match between MK Dons and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stadiummk on July 28, 2009
Ugo Ehiogu's wife sets up JustGiving page to create charity in memory of footballer
 Middlesbrough's Ben Gibson and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling in action in the FA Cup quarter-final on March 11, 2017
Ben Gibson 'to leave Middlesbrough if club relegated from Premier League'
 Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Steve Agnew: "It has been a tough few months"
Downing apologises to Boro fansResult: Bournemouth send Boro closer to relegationTeam News: Two changes for BournemouthAgnew: 'Boro relishing Bournemouth clash'Howe: 'Boro win won't make us safe'
Southgate "stunned" by Ugo Ehiogu deathFootball world pays tribute to EhioguAgnew confident of Guzan capabilitiesAgnew: 'Bournemouth will not make life easy'Clayton: 'Boro will keep believing'
> Middlesbrough Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 