New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sheffield Wednesday eyeing moves for Grant Hanley, Daniel Ayala?

Daniel Ayala in action for Middlesbrough on August 28, 2016
© SilverHub
Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly considering whether to lodge bids for Newcastle United defender Grant Hanley and Middlesbrough centre-back Daniel Ayala.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 11:27 UK

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly signalled their intent to strengthen their defence during the summer transfer market.

The Owls have just missed out in the Championship playoffs for the second successive campaign, but it appears that they will not be resting on their laurels ahead of next season.

According to The Sheffield Star, Newcastle United's Grant Hanley and Middlesbrough's Daniel Ayala have both been identified as possible targets.

After making just 10 appearances at the second tier during Newcastle's title-winning campaign, Hanley is likely to be available for the right price.

However, the acquisition of Ayala may prove more difficult, with the Spaniard regarded as a key man at the Riverside Stadium after their relegation from the top flight.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Magpies, Saints miss out on Semedo
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Grant Hanley, Daniel Ayala, Football
Your Comments
More Sheffield Wednesday News
Daniel Ayala in action for Middlesbrough on August 28, 2016
Sheffield Wednesday eyeing moves for Grant Hanley, Daniel Ayala?
 Nigel Clough, then managing Derby County, looks on during a Championship match on March 16, 2013
Nigel Clough: 'Jackson Irvine could leave Burton Albion'
 Sean Morrison of Cardiff City scores his sides second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Charlton Athletic at the Cardiff City Stadium on September 26, 2015
Report: Cardiff City reject £3m Sheffield Wednesday bid for Sean Morrison'
Irvine on radar of five Championship clubs?Chelsea pair miss out for England Under-21sWednesday join chase for Graham Dorrans?Wednesday confirm new Carvalhal dealReport: Carvalhal staying on at Hillsborough
Norwich to make approach for Carvalhal?Result: Huddersfield reach Championship playoff finalResult: Huddersfield, Wednesday level after first legTeam News: Forestieri returns for WednesdayLive Commentary: Huddersfield 0-0 Sheff Wednesday - as it happened
> Sheffield Wednesday Homepage
More Newcastle United News
Daniel Ayala in action for Middlesbrough on August 28, 2016
Sheffield Wednesday eyeing moves for Grant Hanley, Daniel Ayala?
 Kieran Gibbs of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Asia Trophy final match between Arsenal and Everton at the National Stadium on July 18, 2015
Arsenal to lower Kieran Gibbs valuation?
 Rafael Benitez poses with his manager of the month award for November 2016 - EMBARGOES UNTIL NOVEMBER 11
Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez eyeing title challenge
Magpies, Saints miss out on SemedoNewcastle open to Mitrovic sale?Southampton join race for Ruben Semedo?Newcastle close to finalising Abraham deal?Lascelles: 'Team devastated by Tiote loss'
Benitez reacts to Cheick Tiote's deathThree clubs interested in Fabian Delph?Newcastle to snap up ex-Man City defender?West Ham join race to sign Grosicki?Willy Caballero an option for Newcastle?
> Newcastle United Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Daniel Ayala in action for Middlesbrough on August 28, 2016
Sheffield Wednesday eyeing moves for Grant Hanley, Daniel Ayala?
 Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Middlesbrough confirm Garry Monk appointment
 Swansea Citys English manager Garry Monk sits in the dugout during the English Premier League football match between Swansea City and Leicester City at The Liberty Stadium in Swansea, south Wales on December 5, 2015.
Report: Garry Monk on radar of Middlesbrough, Sunderland
Giggs: 'No contact with Boro, Sunderland'Boro keen on Huddersfield boss Wagner?Victor Valdes leaves MiddlesbroughLeeds to exercise one-year Monk extensionMiddlesbrough keen to hold talks with Monk?
Leicester, West Brom keen on Ben Gibson?Steve Agnew expecting talks over futureResult: Liverpool clinch top-four finishTeam News: Firmino fit to start for LiverpoolLive Commentary: Liverpool 3-0 Middlesbrough - as it happened
> Middlesbrough Homepage



Tables
 