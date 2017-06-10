Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly considering whether to lodge bids for Newcastle United defender Grant Hanley and Middlesbrough centre-back Daniel Ayala.

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly signalled their intent to strengthen their defence during the summer transfer market.

The Owls have just missed out in the Championship playoffs for the second successive campaign, but it appears that they will not be resting on their laurels ahead of next season.

According to The Sheffield Star, Newcastle United's Grant Hanley and Middlesbrough's Daniel Ayala have both been identified as possible targets.

After making just 10 appearances at the second tier during Newcastle's title-winning campaign, Hanley is likely to be available for the right price.

However, the acquisition of Ayala may prove more difficult, with the Spaniard regarded as a key man at the Riverside Stadium after their relegation from the top flight.