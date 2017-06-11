New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool plotting move for Southampton playmaker Dusan Tadic?

James Milner and Dusan Tadic in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Liverpool reportedly identify Southampton winger Dusan Tadic as a potential transfer target following their failed pursuit of Virgil van Dijk.
Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on Southampton playmaker Dusan Tadic as a possible transfer target this summer.

The 26-year-old is understood to have a £13m release clause in his contract at St Mary's and would reportedly be keen on a move to Anfield should the Reds lodge a formal bid.

The Times reports that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has lined up Tadic if his side's proposed moves for the likes of Mohamed Salah and Gelson Martins do not bear fruit.

Liverpool have already failed in one attempt to sign a Southampton player this summer, with their pursuit of Virgil van Dijk leading to them being reported to the Premier League by the Saints.

Klopp's side have since apologised and ended their interest in the Dutch defender, but they are now considering another Southampton swoop.

The likes of Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Rickie Lambert, Nathaniel Clyne and Sadio Mane have all made the switch from St Mary's to Anfield in recent years.

Tadic, who is also wanted by West Ham United, has scored 17 goals and created 31 more from his 121 appearances during his three years at Southampton.

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
