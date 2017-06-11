Liverpool reportedly identify Southampton winger Dusan Tadic as a potential transfer target following their failed pursuit of Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on Southampton playmaker Dusan Tadic as a possible transfer target this summer.

The 26-year-old is understood to have a £13m release clause in his contract at St Mary's and would reportedly be keen on a move to Anfield should the Reds lodge a formal bid.

The Times reports that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has lined up Tadic if his side's proposed moves for the likes of Mohamed Salah and Gelson Martins do not bear fruit.

Liverpool have already failed in one attempt to sign a Southampton player this summer, with their pursuit of Virgil van Dijk leading to them being reported to the Premier League by the Saints.

Klopp's side have since apologised and ended their interest in the Dutch defender, but they are now considering another Southampton swoop.

The likes of Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Rickie Lambert, Nathaniel Clyne and Sadio Mane have all made the switch from St Mary's to Anfield in recent years.

Tadic, who is also wanted by West Ham United, has scored 17 goals and created 31 more from his 121 appearances during his three years at Southampton.