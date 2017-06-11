Liverpool being investigated over Dominic Solanke signing?

Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
Liverpool's signing of Dominic Solanke from Chelsea may come under the spotlight as the Reds allegedly snapped him up by illegal means.
Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 17:13 UK

Liverpool could face more transfer misery as they are reportedly being investigated over their recent capture of Chelsea youngster Dominic Solanke.

The Reds reached an agreement with their Premier League rivals to sign the 19-year-old on July 1 when his current deal at Stamford Bridge expires.

After seeing their reputation tarnished for tapping up a Stoke City schoolboy last season, leading to a £100,000 fine and a short-term ban from signing academy players, Liverpool were embarrassed further earlier this week due to their botched pursuit of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

According to The Sun, Jurgen Klopp's transfer dealings could be investigated further as Solanke - who will likely cost £3m in compensation fees - may also have been snapped up illegally.

The report claims that the timeline of the transfer has come under the spotlight, with England Under-20s World Cup winner Solanke allegedly making contact with Liverpool before he was free to do so.

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
