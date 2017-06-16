New Transfer Talk header

Carlos Tevez 'unsure of future'

Shanghai Shenhua forward Carlos Tevez admits that he 'honestly does not know' where he will play his football next season.
Friday, June 16, 2017

Carlos Tevez has admitted that he 'honestly does not know' where he will play his football next season.

The Argentine left Boca Juniors to join Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua in December and the 33-year-old became one of the best-paid players in the world upon his arrival in Asia.

Tevez has only scored once in six league matches for Shanghai Shenhua, however, and it has been reported that the former Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus striker could now look for a return to South America.

"I left not to hurt Boca," Tevez told TyC Sports. "Honestly, I do not know what I'm going to do at the end of the year. If I'm not hungry for glory, it's very difficult to stay in the club. I have to find myself to go back, I know I gave then everything.

"When I left, my silence bothered journalists more than people. The press wanted me to say goodbye with a note, they are difficult. For me it was not easy either. Boca fan always wants to see me with that shirt.

"First - when the millionaire offer came from China - I said no, I had Boca in my head. The final decision was in the last game, with [partner] Vane. I did not want to hurt the club. Flor, my eldest daughter, went down to the dressing room asking me not to leave. It was easy to stay, the fans love me, but I did the difficult thing."

Tevez netted 25 times in 58 appearances during his second spell at Boca.

