La Liga chief Javier Tebas has claimed that the Chinese Super League, despite their riches, are currently not able to convince the Spanish league's top players to move to China.

A number of high-profile players have switched to the Chinese Super League over the last 18 months, with Carlos Tevez and Oscar two stars that sought the league's riches earlier this year.

Tebas, however, has hinted that the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi would not be interested in joining the super-rich division, which has 'some growing up to do' before becoming a major player in the world of football.

"Before they become really attractive for Spanish football players, the Chinese league needs to grow up a little bit," Tebas told AFP. "You have so many good players of high level in Spain to keep top players playing there.

"There are so many players, with so many stars that keep on playing in Spanish football. They are not tempted. They [China] not only need to buy players from outside, but they need to grow the level of the local players."

Tevez is believed to have become the world's highest-paid footballer when he penned a £630,000-a-week deal with Shanghai Shenua in January.