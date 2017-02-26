Simon Mignolet concedes that the astronomical sums of money on offer in the Far East is something that any Premier League player would consider taking advantage of.

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has admitted that the money on offer to players to join the Far East influx is a hot topic of discussion in Premier League dressing rooms.

A number of high-profile names across the globe have already made a move to the Chinese Super League, including most recently the likes of Oscar, Ramires and Carlos Tevez.

Wayne Rooney is the latest star to have been linked with a switch to Asian football, and Mignolet concedes that the financial lure may be too much to turn down for any player if they are subjected to a big-money bid.

"You would be a hypocrite to say we don't speak about it because it's a big topic," he told The Mirror. "Everybody's speaking about it. You see the money and of course you talk about it.

"I'm a keeper and I don't think they want any keepers. I know the next question is would you go to China - and the only answer you can give is that you don't know unless you get an actual proposal. You can't weigh up the pros and cons until you actually receive an offer."

The transfer window in the Chinese top flight closes on Tuesday evening, while second-division sides can bring in players for another fortnight.