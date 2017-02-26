General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Simon Mignolet: 'Liverpool players have discussed China move'

Liverpool FC goalkeeper Simon Mignolet before the Europa League game between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Liverpool FC at Matmut Atlantique Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Bordeaux, France.
© Getty Images
Simon Mignolet concedes that the astronomical sums of money on offer in the Far East is something that any Premier League player would consider taking advantage of.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 20:57 UK

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has admitted that the money on offer to players to join the Far East influx is a hot topic of discussion in Premier League dressing rooms.

A number of high-profile names across the globe have already made a move to the Chinese Super League, including most recently the likes of Oscar, Ramires and Carlos Tevez.

Wayne Rooney is the latest star to have been linked with a switch to Asian football, and Mignolet concedes that the financial lure may be too much to turn down for any player if they are subjected to a big-money bid.

"You would be a hypocrite to say we don't speak about it because it's a big topic," he told The Mirror. "Everybody's speaking about it. You see the money and of course you talk about it.

"I'm a keeper and I don't think they want any keepers. I know the next question is would you go to China - and the only answer you can give is that you don't know unless you get an actual proposal. You can't weigh up the pros and cons until you actually receive an offer."

The transfer window in the Chinese top flight closes on Tuesday evening, while second-division sides can bring in players for another fortnight.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho: 'I rejected offer from China'
>
View our homepages for Simon Mignolet, Ramires, Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez, Oscar, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool FC goalkeeper Simon Mignolet before the Europa League game between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Liverpool FC at Matmut Atlantique Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Bordeaux, France.
Simon Mignolet: 'Liverpool players have discussed China move'
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Preview: Leicester City vs. Liverpool
 Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Two-week break is not a problem'
Coutinho: 'Reds must focus against Foxes'Klopp: 'Ings aiming for pre-season return'Origi determined to earn starting placeLovren, Sturridge close to Liverpool returnsKlopp expecting "best" Leicester City
Coutinho delighted to win Brazil awardKlopp: 'Kasper Dolberg a great player'Klopp: 'Best yet to come from Lallana'Liverpool confirm new Lallana dealLallana 'set to sign new Liverpool deal'
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
16Middlesbrough26410121928-922
17Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
18Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 