Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu reveals that he hopes to be a Chelsea player next season.

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has revealed that he wants to join Chelsea at the end of the season.

Blues boss Antonio Conte is understood to have held a long-standing interest in the Turkish playmaker, and was considering making an offer in January following Oscar's departure from Stamford Bridge.

No bid materialised, but Chelsea have been linked with a summer move for the 22-year-old, who admits that he would like to play for the runaway Premier League leaders.

"God willing, I will be a Chelsea player next season. There are also a number of other clubs interested in signing me," he told Fanatik.

Calhanoglu has scored six goals in 15 Bundesliga games this term but will not play again this season having been handed a four-month ban by FIFA for a breach of contract.