Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu banned for four months by FIFA

Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates his equaliser during the international friendly between England and Turkey on May 22, 2016
© AFP
Bayer Leverkusen and Turkey player Hakan Calhanoglu will miss the rest of the season after a four-month FIFA ban was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 18:18 UK

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu will miss the rest of the season after a four-month ban from FIFA was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The 22-year-old had been locked in a contract dispute with Turkish club Trabzonspor dating back to 2011, when the player - then a minor - reached an agreement to join the club, only to extend his contract at Karlsruhe and later sign for Hamburger SV.

FIFA ruled in favour of the Turkish club and imposed the ban, which was suspended pending the appeal.

"We regret this decision which we cannot comprehend," said Leverkusen sports director Rudi Voller. "Leverkusen is not involved in the dispute with Calhanoglu having joined in 2014 from Hamburger SV.

"This is a big blow both for Hakan and for us. Although Bayer Leverkusen had nothing to do with this it is also punished. Now we will miss an important player during a key part of the season."

Calhanoglu will also be suspended for Turkey's World Cup qualifying match at home against Finland on March 24.

Austria's goalkeeper Ramazan Oezcan attends a training session during the Euro 2016 football tournament on June 15, 2016
Read Next:
Leverkusen sign Austria goalkeeper Ozcan
>
View our homepages for Hakan Calhanoglu, Rudi Voller, Football
Your Comments
More Bayer Leverkusen News
Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates his equaliser during the international friendly between England and Turkey on May 22, 2016
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu banned for four months by FIFA
 Mainz' Austrian midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger and Leverkusen's striker Julian Brandt vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Bayer Leverkusen vs FSV Mainz 05 in Leverkusen, western Germany, on November 8, 2014
Liverpool to pay release clause of Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt?
 A general view showing the Liverpool club badge at The Kop end prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on March 22, 2015
Jonathan Tah cools Liverpool transfer speculation
Liverpool 'to move for Brandt in summer'Leverkusen 'looking to sell Javier Hernandez'Julian Brandt 'attracting PL interest'Report: Liverpool, Spurs plotting Chicharito bidReport: Man United eye summer move for Alaba
Chelsea identify replacement for Oscar?West Brom 'keen on Lukasz Teodorczyk'Hernandez 'unsure' of Real Madrid interestResult: Tottenham fall at home to LeverkusenTeam News: Two changes for Spurs against Leverkusen
> Bayer Leverkusen Homepage
More Turkey News
Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates his equaliser during the international friendly between England and Turkey on May 22, 2016
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu banned for four months by FIFA
 Arda Turan reacts to a missed chance during the La Liga game between Real Sociedad and Barcelona on April 9, 2016
Arda Turan dropped from Turkey squad
 Sports Mole logo
Report: Former Turkey striker Hakan Sukur issued with arrest warrant by coup investigators
Spurs 'reignite interest' in Yunus MalliArda Turan: 'Boos made my mother cry'Result: Turkey keep last-16 hopes alive with winTeam News: Numerous changes for Czech Republic, TurkeyLive Commentary: Czech Republic 0-2 Turkey - as it happened
Iniesta comforts Turan after Turkish boosCroatia, Turkey face UEFA disciplinary hearingResult: Spain through to last-16 of Euro 2016Team News: No changes for Spain ahead of Turkey clashLive Commentary: Spain 3-0 Turkey - as it happened
> Turkey Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Bayern Munich18143142113145
2RB Leipzig18133236162042
3Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt189542315832
4Borussia DortmundDortmund1887338211731
5Hoffenheim18710131191231
6Hertha Berlin189362621530
7FC Koln1878327161129
8Freiburg188282430-626
9Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen187382828024
10Mainz 05186482731-422
11Schalke 04Schalke186392120121
12Augsburg185671520-521
13Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach185581827-920
14Wolfsburg185491726-919
15Werder Bremen1844102238-1616
16FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 041843111729-1215
17Hamburger SV1834111535-2013
18SV Darmstadt 981823131236-249
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand