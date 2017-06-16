New Transfer Talk header

Ipswich Town win race to sign Bersant Celina?

Manager of Ipswich Town Mick McCarthy looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Ipswich Town at Griffin Park on August 8, 2015
Ipswich Town reportedly win the race to sign Manchester City winger Bersant Celina on a season-long loan deal.
Friday, June 16, 2017

Manchester City winger Bersant Celina has reportedly agreed to move to Ipswich Town on a season-long loan deal.

Celina has just returned to the Etihad Stadium after spending nine months at FC Twente, where he scored five goals in 27 appearances in the Eredivisie.

However, it appears that City are keen for him to spend a similar period at an English club and according to Sky Sports News, Ipswich are closing in on his signature.

It has been claimed that the 20-year-old rejected the opportunity to sign with Bolton Wanderers, who had held a strong interest in taking him to the Macron Stadium after their promotion from League One.

Celina has featured for the City first team on four occasions, with his only Premier League outing coming as a substitute in the 3-1 defeat to Leicester City in February 2016.

A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
