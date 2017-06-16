New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool looking to offload Lazar Markovic, Alberto Moreno, Mamadou Sakho

Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Liverpool are reportedly hopeful of raising around £62m from the sales of Lazar Markovic, Mamadou Sakho and Alberto Moreno this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Markovic and Sakho both spent last season out on loan having been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Jurgen Klopp, while Moreno made just two Premier League starts after falling behind James Milner as Liverpool's primary left-back.

Crystal Palace have previously expressed an interest in making Sakho's loan move permanent this summer but have been put off by Liverpool's £30m asking price for the France international.

The Reds are also hopeful of recouping the full £20m they spent on Markovic in 2014 despite the Serbian having not made a single appearance for the club in the past two seasons.

Watford are understood to be interested in the winger, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City, but would need to smash their transfer record to bring him to Vicarage Road.

Moreno is thought to have a £12m asking price on his head, meanwhile, with the likes of Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan having been linked with the Spaniard.

Lazar Markovic of Liverpool has his shot saved by Wojciech Szczesny of Arsenal during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on December 21, 2014
