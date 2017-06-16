A report claims that Watford want to sign Liverpool attacker Lazar Markovic in this summer's transfer window.

The 23-year-old joined Liverpool in a £20m deal from Benfica in 2014, but the Serbian international struggled to make his mark at Anfield, and has spent each of the last two seasons out on loan.

The winger scored twice in 12 Premier League appearances for Hull City in the second half of last season, however, and according to The Times, Watford want to keep the former Partizan Belgrade youngster in England.

It was Marco Silva that brought Markovic to the KCOM Stadium in January, and with the Portuguese now in charge of Watford having left Hull at the end of last season, it is reported that the Serbian will link up with the highly-rated manager once again.

A number of Portuguese clubs, in addition to Zenit St Petersburg, have also been credited with an interest.