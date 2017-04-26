Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen to secure the signing of Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon during the summer.

Liverpool have reportedly decided to step up their interest in Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon.

The 16-year-old left-back has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in English football after establishing himself in the first-team at Craven Cottage and it appears that the West Londoners will face a fight to fend off interest for his signature in the summer.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Klopp sees Sessegnon as a replacement for Alberto Moreno, who has spent much of the current campaign on the bench.

It has been claimed that Moreno will be allowed to leave Anfield in the summer, meaning that Klopp will need to enter the transfer market to find more competition for James Milner.

Liverpool are said to have regularly scouted Sessegnon, but they are likely to face competition from a number of other Premier League clubs who want to add the player to their squad.

Sessegnon has scored five goals in 24 appearances for Fulham in the Championship this season.