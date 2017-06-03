New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool 'demanding £30m for Mamadou Sakho'

Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Crystal Palace are reportedly "having second thoughts" about a permanent deal for Mamadou Sakho as Liverpool hold firm with their £30m valuation.
Saturday, June 3, 2017

Liverpool have reportedly told Crystal Palace that they must pay £30m in order to sign defender Mamadou Sakho on a permanent deal.

The 27-year-old moved to the Eagles on a loan deal in the January transfer window, having fallen out of favour at Anfield due to "ill discipline".

Palace chairman Steve Parish has admitted that he is keen to sign up Sakho permanently but has said that the 'money needs to work' in any potential deal.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Palace are now "having second thoughts" about signing the Frenchman as the Reds hold firm with their valuation of the player.

Sakho joined Liverpool in a £18m deal from Paris Saint-Germain in September 2013 but has not played competitively for the senior side since April 2016.

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish during the npower Championship match between Crystal Palace and Peterborough United at Selhurst Park on May 04, 2013
Your Comments
