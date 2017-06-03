Crystal Palace are reportedly "having second thoughts" about a permanent deal for Mamadou Sakho as Liverpool hold firm with their £30m valuation.

The 27-year-old moved to the Eagles on a loan deal in the January transfer window, having fallen out of favour at Anfield due to "ill discipline".

Palace chairman Steve Parish has admitted that he is keen to sign up Sakho permanently but has said that the 'money needs to work' in any potential deal.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Palace are now "having second thoughts" about signing the Frenchman as the Reds hold firm with their valuation of the player.

Sakho joined Liverpool in a £18m deal from Paris Saint-Germain in September 2013 but has not played competitively for the senior side since April 2016.