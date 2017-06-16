Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly tells Real Madrid that it will take £45m plus Alvaro Morata to sign goalkeeper David de Gea this summer.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly told Real Madrid that it would take a bid of £45m plus Alvaro Morata for them to sign David de Gea this summer.

De Gea has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Spanish and European champions during recent transfer windows and was on the brink of completing the switch in 2015 before a mix-up with the paperwork scuppered the deal.

The 26-year-old still has two years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, and the Daily Star reports that Mourinho values the shot-stopper at £100m.

United are understood to be interested in signing Madrid striker Morata this summer, though, and Mourinho would reportedly be willing to strike a deal which would effectively see Morata fetch a £55m price.

The Spain international scored 20 goals across all competitions last season but is keen for more regular first team football ahead of next summer's World Cup in Russia.

United, meanwhile, are looking for a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and are thought to have made Morata their number one target ahead of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku.