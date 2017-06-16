New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United 'want £45m plus Alvaro Morata for David de Gea'

David De Gea applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly tells Real Madrid that it will take £45m plus Alvaro Morata to sign goalkeeper David de Gea this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 at 15:14 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly told Real Madrid that it would take a bid of £45m plus Alvaro Morata for them to sign David de Gea this summer.

De Gea has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Spanish and European champions during recent transfer windows and was on the brink of completing the switch in 2015 before a mix-up with the paperwork scuppered the deal.

The 26-year-old still has two years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, and the Daily Star reports that Mourinho values the shot-stopper at £100m.

United are understood to be interested in signing Madrid striker Morata this summer, though, and Mourinho would reportedly be willing to strike a deal which would effectively see Morata fetch a £55m price.

The Spain international scored 20 goals across all competitions last season but is keen for more regular first team football ahead of next summer's World Cup in Russia.

United, meanwhile, are looking for a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and are thought to have made Morata their number one target ahead of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Ronaldo "really upset" at Real Madrid
