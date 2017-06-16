Newcastle United and Watford are both reportedly interested in signing Angers forward Nicolas Pepe during the summer transfer window.

Angers forward Nicolas Pepe has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for both Newcastle United and Watford.

Pepe has just helped Angers finish in 12th position in the Ligue 1 table, but he only scored three times in 11 starts and 22 substitute appearances.

However, according to The Independent, both Newcastle and Watford are considering whether to make an approach for the 22-year-old, who has won six caps for the Ivory Coast.

It has been suggested that Angers are demanding a fee of £15m if the Magpies or the Hornets want to proceed with a move.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is searching for additions after winning promotion to the Premier League in April, while new Watford head coach Marco Silva is aware that he needs to strengthen after the Hornets only finished in 17th place in the top flight.