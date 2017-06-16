New Transfer Talk header

Newcastle United, Watford keen to sign Nicolas Pepe?

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
© Getty Images
Newcastle United and Watford are both reportedly interested in signing Angers forward Nicolas Pepe during the summer transfer window.
Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 at 17:27 UK

Angers forward Nicolas Pepe has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for both Newcastle United and Watford.

Pepe has just helped Angers finish in 12th position in the Ligue 1 table, but he only scored three times in 11 starts and 22 substitute appearances.

However, according to The Independent, both Newcastle and Watford are considering whether to make an approach for the 22-year-old, who has won six caps for the Ivory Coast.

It has been suggested that Angers are demanding a fee of £15m if the Magpies or the Hornets want to proceed with a move.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is searching for additions after winning promotion to the Premier League in April, while new Watford head coach Marco Silva is aware that he needs to strengthen after the Hornets only finished in 17th place in the top flight.

Massimiliano Allegri watches on during the Serie A game between Milan and Juventus on April 9, 2016
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
