Derby County to sign Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom

Andre Wisdom of Norwich City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Swansea City at Carrow Road on November 7, 2015
Derby County announce that they have agreed a fee and personal terms to sign Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom.
Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 at 18:21 UK

Derby County have announced that they have agreed a deal with Liverpool to sign defender Andre Wisdom.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at RB Salzburg, where he made 22 appearances in all competitions, but he has now settled on terms to return to English football.

The Championship outfit will officially sign the former England Under-21 international for an undisclosed fee, but it has been reported that they have paid £4.5m to secure a deal for a player who has already represented them earlier in his career.

During the 2013-14 campaign, Wisdom made 38 starts in all competitions in what was the first of four loan periods away from Anfield.

Should he complete a medical, he will depart the Merseyside giants having played 22 times in the first team.

Andre Wisdom of England U21 faces the media during a press conference at St Georges Park on September 3, 2013
