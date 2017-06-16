Derby County announce that they have agreed a fee and personal terms to sign Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at RB Salzburg, where he made 22 appearances in all competitions, but he has now settled on terms to return to English football.

The Championship outfit will officially sign the former England Under-21 international for an undisclosed fee, but it has been reported that they have paid £4.5m to secure a deal for a player who has already represented them earlier in his career.

During the 2013-14 campaign, Wisdom made 38 starts in all competitions in what was the first of four loan periods away from Anfield.

Should he complete a medical, he will depart the Merseyside giants having played 22 times in the first team.