Huddersfield Town reportedly want to sign Manchester City attacker Patrick Roberts ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Huddersfield Town are reportedly prepared to battle Celtic and Nice for the signature of Manchester City attacker Patrick Roberts ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Roberts, 20, has spent the last 16 months on loan at Celtic, scoring 17 times in 60 appearances for the Scottish giants.

It is understood that the Hoops are desperate to sign the former Fulham youngster on a permanent deal this summer, although Ligue 1 outfit Nice have also been credited with an interest.

According to the Daily Record, Huddersfield are firm admirers of Roberts, and the newly-promoted Premier League outfit will hand the England Under-20 international the chance to play top-flight football next season.

Roberts has won two Scottish Premiership titles, in addition to one Scottish League Cup and one Scottish Cup since joining Celtic on loan from Man City in January 2016.